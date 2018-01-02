[2/1/18] February 13th Special Election Is Underway With Ballots Mailed Last Week
Posted in Education, Feature, Local Government & Meetings
North Central Washington have turned their attention to the February 13th Special Election – now less than two weeks away…
020118 Special Election 1 :15 “…clock on election day.”
That’s Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore.
He says not every voter in Chelan County will receive a ballot for the February 13th Special Election…
020118 Special Election 2 :40 “…can use that drop box.”
If you live within a district that has a levy on the ballot, and would like to vote in the February 13 Special Election – You still have time…
020118 Special Election 3 :22 “…participate in this election.”
If you think you should have received a ballot, and haven’t- contact your county auditors office.
Again – those Special Election Ballots are due by Tuesday, February 13th.