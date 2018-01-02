February 13th Special Election Is Underway With Ballots Mailed Last Week

North Central Washington have turned their attention to the February 13th Special Election – now less than two weeks away…

That’s Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore.

He says not every voter in Chelan County will receive a ballot for the February 13th Special Election…

If you live within a district that has a levy on the ballot, and would like to vote in the February 13 Special Election – You still have time…

If you think you should have received a ballot, and haven’t- contact your county auditors office.

Again – those Special Election Ballots are due by Tuesday, February 13th.