Fall Like Weather Offers Boost For Firefighters Battling Area Wildfires

Fall officially begins this Friday, but fall like weather arrived over the weekend, providing a big boost for firefighters battling area wildfires…

1

That’s Chelan District Ranger, Kari Grover-Wier talking about the Uno Peak Fire which has been burning on the northshore of Lake Chelan since August 30.

Fighting wildfires requires a lot of personnel and many resources. Firefighters and support personnel came from as far away as Kentucky and Alabama to manage and contain the Uno Peak Fire. At one time there were nearly 400 personnel assigned to the Uno Peak Fire. Staffing levels now sit below 250.

Remaining crews will continue to focus on fire repair work.

At just under 9,000 acres, the Uno Peak Fire is a dwarf in comparison to the Diamond Creek Fire in Okanogan County.

At 130,000 acres, the Diamond Creek Fire was reported on July 23rd. Burning in the Pesaytan Wilderness and Eight Mile drainage about 11 miles noth of Mazama.

Smokejumpers responded to that fire within 2 hours, however, due to extreme steep terrain, heavy dead and downed timber and critical weather conditions, the fire was unable to be contained during initial response….