Explosives Found in Orondo Shop

On 01/26/16 at 11:14 AM Douglas County Deputies responded to a report of found explosives at the 300 Blk. of Higgins Loop Rd. near Orondo. The owners of the orchard had been cleaning a shop area when they located a spool of detonation cord, 30 sticks of high explosive dynamite, and a box of electric blasting caps. The Washington State Patrol Bomb squad was called to the scene and safely disposed of the explosives.

The owners were unaware the explosives were in their shop. The items had probably been placed there a generation ago by a past family member. This is not uncommon in agricultural communities.