Experts Say We Will Likely See More Winter Like Weather In Coming Weeks

We had a rather chilly start to winter in north central Washington, with below season temperatures for late November and much of December.

But that changed with the new year. Overall, January 2018 was more than 4 degrees warmer than the long term average, and about 12 deg warmer than the cold Jan 2017.

Snowfall has been generally low and inconsistent.

February began with a string of very warm days- we were at or near 60 degrees to days in a row. That left many thinking early spring.

NOT SO FAST, says KOZI Meteorologist, Tim Creek…

1

All that snow pack, is needed in the upper elevations. Bryce Williams, forecaster with the National Weather Services Spokane office speaks to this years snow pack…

2

The reason for our relatively dry winter has been due to a particular type of weather pattern we’ve been experiencing this year…

3

Forecasters are now calling for more normal winter weather over the next several weeks. Meteorologist Tim creek…

4

National Weather Service Forecaster Bryce Williams agrees…

5

Looks as if Mother Nature may be adding more to our snow pack and perhaps granting us the opportunity for a few more snowball fights.