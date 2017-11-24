Experts Call For Worst Holiday Traffic Backups On Sunday Afternoon

Washington State Department of Transportation is predicting the worst traffic backups of this holiday weekend will occur Sunday- late afternoon and early evening as many travel back home after visiting family and friends.

DOT traffic analysts looked at how many cars were on the road past Thanksgiving weekends. Then used that historical data to compile a series of graphs predicting when and where traffic backups may occur…

112417 Holiday Traffic 1 :29 “….longer than normal travel.”

That’s Department of Transportation Spokesperson, Barbara LaBoe…

112417 Holiday Traffic 2 :25 “….conditions are for each pass.”

All that information is available online at www.wsdot.wa.gov.