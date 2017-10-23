Expect Single Lane, Alternating Traffic Control With Up To 20 Minute Delays Near Roundabout

Looking at the 10 day weather forecast, there is a window of opportunity for DOT contractors to perhaps finish paving the No-See-Um roundabout project, just west of downtown Chelan…

1

That’s Department of Transportation Project Engineer, Kevin Walagroski.

He said once the paving is complete, they will still have landscape, fences and permanent striping to install, all of which is weather dependent as well.

This week, Monday through Friday, be prepared for up to 20 minute delays, 7 am to 6pm on state route 150, just west of downtown Chelan.

Expect single lane, alternating traffic control on both the Chelan and Manson side of the roundabout.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the No-See-Um Roundabout project is on schedule to be complete by Thanksgiving.