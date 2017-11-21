Expect More Motorists On Roadway Today Ahead Of Thanksgiving Holiday

Tomorrow (Wednesday) is the official kick off to the five day Thanksgiving Holiday.

AAA- the American Automobile Association predicts we will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005…

That’s AAA Washington Spokesperson, Jennifer Cook. She says the vast majority of holiday travelers (89%) will be traveling by personal automobiles- and they will be paying the highest gas prices since 2013…

Along with those higher gas prices, you should be prepared for a much heavier traffic volume than usual. Thanskgiving has historically been one of the busiest holidays for road trips and this year, we could see record level travel delays.

Based on historical and recent travel trends for the holiday week, travel experts predict that drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion in the evening beginning this evening.

Washington State Department of Transportation has created Time Travel graphs to help motoroists with their travel plans.

DOT Spokesperson, Barbara Labou has more…

To view those Time Travel Charts- visit their website at www.wsdot.wa.gov .

Know before you go…