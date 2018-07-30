Excessive Heat Warning

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued an Excessive

Heat Warning For Monday and Tuesday

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and limited cooling at night will combine to create

a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely.

* Expect afternoon temperatures to reach 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of

year…generally 95-106 degrees across Central Washington.

Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…

and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances.

This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.