Update: Officials Get Handle On SR 150/Boyd Rd Fire Evacuations Lifted, Highway Open

UPDATE: Roadway is now open, evacuations have been lifted after crews contain the blaze.

There has been a huge response by firefighters to a fire on State Route 150, between Chelan and Manson that currently has nearly 50 homes at either Level 2 or Level 1 evacuations.

40 homes in the Boyd District have been put on a level 2 notice, which means “BE SET” to evacuate. You must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice. 6 homes have been placed on a Level 1 notice, which means “BE READY” for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information.

The fire has also closed State Route 150, also known as the Chelan Manson Highway on the Chelan side of Boyd Road- completely shutting down all traffic between Chelan and Manson.

A DNR helicopter is on scene assisting with the firefight.

This is an active fire- with updates to come.