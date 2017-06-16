Era Of Megafires Presentation In Entiat Wednesday

An Era of Megafires presentation will be held in Entiat next week- featuring Dr. Paul Hessburg of the Pacific Northwest Research Institute, and US Forest Service, who has conducted fire and landscape ecology research for more than 27 years.

Megafires refers to wildfires that burn more than 100 thousand acres, an occurrence that has become a serious and growing issue in our region.

Amanda Newell is the Education and Outreach Specialist for Cascadia Conservation District. She told KOZI that the 70 minute, multi media, traveling presentation will inform, engage and inspire audiences…

Newell says their mission is to education audiences across the west so that they may better participate in the conversation and solutions surrounding the megafire issue.

The Era of Megafires Tour has hit cities and towns throughout Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Montana…

Next Wednesday’s Era of Megafires presentation will be held at the Entiat Fire Station- 2000 Entiat Way.

Doors open at 6PM and the presentation will begin at 6:30.

If you ‘d like more information on the Era of Megafires – you can learn more at their website at north40productions.com.