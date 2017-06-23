Entiat River Road Opens Entirely Today For First Time In Two Years

The Entiat River Road will open in its entirety today for the first time since being closed 2 years ago.

Recreationists longing to get to the upper reaches of the Entiat Valley to hike and camp will once again have access to the entire 38 mile length of the Entiat River Road.

Entiat Ranger Recreation Program Manager, Jon Meier says the last seven miles of road have been closed due to mudslides that occurred last month…

Meier says some safety restrictions, site closures or day use limitations remain in place at various campgrounds located along the Entiat River Road…

The Forest Service and partners, including Chelan County Emergency Management, will continue to monitor fire areas for potential flooding or debris flow, particularly following heavy rain events.

Trail maintenance and repair work on trails in the area will being sometime next month.

For additional campground and trail information, visit the forest service website at fs.usda.gov.

Or call the Entiat Ranger Station at 509-784-4700.