[2/14/18] Entiat River Habitat Restoration Project Gets Green Light From Bureau Of Reclamation
Posted in Feature, Local Government & Meetings, Recreation
It looks as though the final hurdle has been cleared for a habitat restoration project on the Entiat River- Marcus Bellisimo has more…
The Reclamation is providing financial assistance for the habitat improvement to three local project sponsors: Cascadia Conservation District, Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group and Chelan County Natural Resource Department.
Work on that project could begin as early as this spring.