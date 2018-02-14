Entiat River Habitat Restoration Project Gets Green Light From Bureau Of Reclamation

It looks as though the final hurdle has been cleared for a habitat restoration project on the Entiat River- Marcus Bellisimo has more…

021418 Entiat River Restoration

The Reclamation is providing financial assistance for the habitat improvement to three local project sponsors: Cascadia Conservation District, Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group and Chelan County Natural Resource Department.

Work on that project could begin as early as this spring.