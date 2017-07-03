[3/7/17] Entiat City Council Meets Thursday-With Waterfront Transition Zone On Agenda
The Entiat City Council is scheduled to meet in regular session this Thursday- with what Entiat Mayor, Keith Vradenburg calls a full agenda….
030717 Entiat Council 1 :30 “…interest on that one.”
Thursday’s Public Hearing on the Waterfront Transition Zone, Vradenburg says, comes after quite a bit of public comment…
030717 Entiat Council 2 :38 “…a lot of public comment.”
Mayor Vradenburg says the Entiat City Council is expected to take action on the Waterfront Transition Zone Ordinance at Thursday’s meeting.