England Chiropractic Will Pay For All Manson Students Attending Friday Night’s Football State Playoff Game

The Manson Trojans Football Team will play their first state tournament game this Friday night, November 10th beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the MAC! The Trojans will host DeSales and the winner will go on to the second round in state playoff competition.

Aaron England of England chiropractic has generously donated payment for all Manson middle and high school students to attend the game and support the team : Regular tickets are priced as follows: Adults-$9, Students-$7. As this game is a district playoff game, no passes will be honored.

Please come out and support your Trojans!!!!