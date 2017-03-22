Employees Quick Action Helps Control Fire At Zippy Disposal, Fire Chief Says

News Release:

03/21/2017 at 0824 hours, Chelan Fire and Rescue’s (CFR) Engine 71, 79, Rescue 71, Medic 3171, Tender 71 and Chief 702 responded to a commercial fire at 60 SR150, Zippy Disposal Service, for a fire in one of their shops. First unit arrived within two minutes from time of dispatch to find smoke coming from the building and the remains of a fire that had been knocked down by employees using portable fire extinguishers. CFR crews finished extinguishing the fire and checked for possible extension. Damage was limited to a garbage container with minor heat and smoke damage to a wall and work bench area. Cause of the fire is under investigation. Value of the building is estimated at about $138,000.00. There was no structural damage and minimal damage to the contents. CFR gives Zippy Disposal Service a big at-a-boy for having their extinguishers available and employees taking appropriate, safe action, to limit fire spread by knocking the main body of the fire down. This is a great example of why everyone should have fire extinguishers and have them serviced annually to make sure they are in good working order. Good Job to Zippy Disposal Service employees.