Emergency Wildfire Action By-Products

In the large gravel parking area of the Eightmile Sno-Park north of Winthrop, logs are stacked in several piles called decks. Decks and smaller wood piles used for firewood are a common by-product of emergency actions of large fires. Holly Krake is the Public Information Officer with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest:

Krake says the amount of wood that make up the decks and smaller wood piles depends on several factors.

While there will be several commercial decks offered across the Forest, smaller, road-side piles may also be available for personal firewood use in the coming weeks in the Entiat and Methow Valley areas says Krake.

Information on personal firewood cutting permits can be found at go.usa.gov/xPBnj .