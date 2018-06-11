Election 2018: Barnett Re-elected, Bugert/Smith Too Close To Call

In Chelan County Election Returns, Sheriff Brian Burnett won a sweeping victory over Deputy Jennifer Tyler, winning with 66 percent of the vote. The County Commission race between Bob Bugert and Shon Smith, however, is too close too call, with Smith leading by just more than 300 votes.

In the 12th District legislative races, Representative Mike Steele and Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner appear to have won their races.

In the Douglas County Commission district 3 race, building association executive Mark Straub easily outpolled Norman Tupling.