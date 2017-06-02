Education Funding In Spotlight Monday For Legislature

With the State Senate narrowly approving an education funding plan last week, attention now turns to the House and their funding plan. Last week, an almost a party-line vote approved a package that would replace local school maintenance and operations levies with a mandatory statewide uniform rate earmarked for schools. 12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins:

Today (Mon), it’s the House’s turn in the education spotlight. 112th district Representative Cary Condotta:

The Legislature has been grappling with the education question for years, and is now under the gun due to the 2012 McCleary ruling by the state supreme court.