Echo Valley Ski Swap

As the weather turns colder – and snowier, attention turns to Echo Valley and the awaiting of ski season. The Lake Chelan Ski Club held a work party to prepare the hill for the season ahead; Manager Marty Cochran says it went well:

Coming up next for Echo Valley is the annual ski swap, which is set for Saturday at the ski hill:

Again, the ski swap is set for Saturday from 11 to 2; you can drop off equipment from 9 to 10:30 that morning. Terrie’s Treats will have concessions open; and discount memberships will be available until the sale ends.