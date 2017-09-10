Drivers Adapting To New No See Um Roundabout On SR 150

It’s been interesting watching traffic adapt to the new No-See-Um roundabout just west of downtown Chelan on State Route 150.

For the most part, drivers are familiar with roundabouts, however, there are some who have never been in a roundabout and they are somewhat confused…

1

That’s Kevin Walagorski, Project Manager for Washington State Department of Transportation…

2

The direction you should be going is always to the right—counter clockwise.

Walgorski says for at least the next six weeks, we will continue to see construction in the vicinity that will affect traffic…

3