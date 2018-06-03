Driver Escapes Serious Injury After Rolling Vehicle On Chelan Manson Highway

One lucky guy. That’s how you can describe the driver of a vehicle who somehow managed to escape serious injury after flipping his car early Sunday morning on the Chelan Manson Highway…

That’s Chelan Fire And Rescue Chief, Tim Lemon.

Lemon said it was more than just luck that protected the driver— he was wearing his seat belt..

Because the accident occurred on State Route 150- the Chelan Manson highway, the investigation will be conducted by the Washington State Patrol- they have not yet released the clause of the accident, nor the name of the driver.