Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Campaign Kicks Off Friday

Local Law Enforcement agencies will be canvassing the roadways in search of impaired drivers starting tomorrow- as part of Target Zero- which strives to end traffic deaths and serious injury by the year 2030.

It’s called the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign and is set to begin Friday, August 18 and will run for 18 days.

The campaign will bring additional law enforcement on duty to specifically target impaired drivers…

That’s Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett. He told KOZI several agencies will be taking part in the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Patrols, which he says are designed to encourage drivers to make the right choice- to designate a sober, drug-free driver, take a cab, catch a ride, or walk…

The campaign, Burnett says, puts additional patrols on duty in overtime hours, and is funded by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission…

During all of 2016, impaired drivers were involved in crashes that resulted in 277 deaths and another 371 serious injuries. These crashes are tragic and preventable.

Again, the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Emphasis Patrols will kick off this Friday, August 18 and continue through Labor Day—which is Monday, September 4th.