Dr. Heather Ireland Named As New Manson Middle School Principal

The Manson School District will see some administrative changes next year- with the recent resignation of the Middle School Principal, Todd Smith.

Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton, told KOZI that the resignation was formally accepted at the Manson School Board meeting last week..

Todd Smith served as the Middle School Principal for five years.

Dr. Heather Ireland has been working in the Manson School District for 10 years–8 of those as the Elementary school Principal.

Prior to coming to the Manson School District, Dr. Ireland worked as a Middle School math teacher for 11 years in the Shelton School District