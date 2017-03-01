Douglas County Sheriff’s Office To See 2 Additional Deputies In 2017

The year 2017 is starting off on the right foot for Douglas County Sheriff’s Office- who looks to add two deputies in the next few weeks…

010317 DCSO New Deputies 1 :10 “…so we’ll have 29.”

That’s Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal, who says they aren’t wasting any time in getting those two deputies on board…

010317 DCSO New Deputies 2 :31 “…training that’s a bonus.”

And, although the addition of two deputies is great news– Sheriff Gjesdal admits that someday, he’d like a few more…

010317 DCSO New Deputes 3 :33 “…like that a lot.”

Douglas County contains roughly 1820 square miles with a population of nearly 40 thousand people.