Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Sees Two Shootings Over Weekend

Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal, says there were a pair of shootings in Douglas County over the weekend- with one gunman in arrested, and the other remains on the loose.

Gjesdal says the most recent shooting happened in East Wenatchee at about 1:30 Sunday afternoon…

35 year old Salvador Garcia Martinez was arrested and booked for 4 counts of 2nd degree assault and 3 counts of 2nd degree malicious mischief.

On Friday, shortly after 11PM, Sheriff Gjesdal says, there was a shooting in Bridgeport, and that shooter remains sought by law enforcement…

The shooting in Bridgeport occurred in the 800 block of Fairview- if you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.