Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Auxiliary Unit Volunteers

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill their volunteer team, better known as the Douglas County Sheriff Auxiliary Unit

Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal, says it’s a great way to get involved with the Sheriff’s Office in a way that fits into the volunteer’s schedule…

Interested? Sheriff Gjesdal says it’s easy…

The Douglas County Sheriff Auxiliary Unit is called on for home checks, to assist deputies by positioning and operating a portable radar display in areas known for fast drivers, community patrols, traffic control, Special Operations Center Command Unit operations, Search and Rescue operations and planned events.

Sheriff Gjesdal says the program is a win-win for Douglas County – as well as for the volunteers who are serving their community.

To sign up as a volunteer, visit their website at: douglas county sheriff.org

Or, call the non emergency business telephone number at 509-884-0941.