Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facility Improvement Plan Brings New Evidence Room – And More

Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal, says Phase 2 of a Facility Improvement Plan for the sheriff’s office is now complete…

022618 DCSO Evidence Room 1 :56 “…couple three generations.”

That’s Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal, who will not be a part of the Sheriff’s Office to enjoy the new building for long.

Sheriff Gjesdal announced that he will not be seeking re-election, and will, instead, retire at the end of 2018.