Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Adding Two New Deputies in 2017

After receiving approval and funding in their 2017 budget- the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is well on their way to adding two new deputies to their staff…

012517 DCSO New Deputies 1 :13 “…academy as soon as possible.”

That’s Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal, who adds that it will be quite some time before the new deputies will actually be in service…

012517 DCSO New Deputies 2 :20 “…our staff beefed up.”

The addition of the two new deputies will bring the commissioned employee number for Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to 29.

Sheriff Gjesdal says, his office also relies heavily on volunteers…

012517 DCSO New Deputies 3 :44 …”come in and talk to us.”

To learn more about volunteering with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, call them at 509-884-0941.