[11/20/17] Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection
Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal had some surprising news to tell us when he came to KOZI on Friday:
112017 Gjesdal to Retire 1 :04 Q:”gonna run again”
Gjesdal has been in law enforcement for 33 years, 22 of them with Douglas County, and 11 years as its sheriff. Gjesdal says it took him about a week to come to his decision:
112017 Gjesdal to Retire 2 :14 Q:”and a badge”
When asked what his proudest accomplishment has been as Sheriff, Gjesdal mentioned the improvement in his department’s relations – not only with the public, but with other agencies:
112017 Gjesdal to Retire 3 :37 Q:”count on me”
With Gjesdal not seeking reelection next year, Undersheriff Kevin Morris has emerged as the first candidate out of the gate to succeed him; Morris has received endorsements not only from Gjesdal, but the Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Guild.