Douglas County Sheriff Deputies, Firefighters And A Mountain Rescue Team Help Injured Hiker To Safety

Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal, reports that on Memorial Day, deputies responded to a report of a hiker who had injured her ankle while hiking along Douglas Creek. Douglas Creek runs through a deep canyon which stretches from the Waterville Plateau to the Palisades. The Hiker, a 59 year old Seattle woman, had slipped on rocks and sprained or broke her ankle. She was unable to put any weight on it to hike back up the rugged 80 foot deep ravine. Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Fire Department, and the Chelan County Mountain Rescue team responded with specialized equipment to rescue the woman. They used ropes, pulleys, and a winching device to pull a litter back up the hillside. The hiker was transported by ambulance to Confluence Hospital.

Great response and teamwork by all the first responders.