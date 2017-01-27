Douglas County Locates Person With Felony Warrant For DOC

On 01/25/17 at approximately 1549 hrs. Douglas County Deputies were asked by DOC community corrections officers to assist them in locating a person with a felony warrant. They had information the subject was hiding in a house at the 400 Blk. of Rock Island Rd. He was suspected to be armed. Deputies went to the residence and knocked on the door. There was no answer. The owner of the residence arrived and gave the deputies permission to search her house for the suspect. She said there may be persons in her house with arrest warrants. While inside the house, Deputies encountered several locked doors, which were easily opened. Four persons were located hiding in various places throughout the house. All were confrontational and uncooperative. Two subjects were arrested for warrants, 29 year old Jose Garcia-Guizar of East Wenatchee (malicious mischief) and 39 year old Preston Norgar of East Wenatchee (making a false statement to a law enforcement officer). Both were transported to the Chelan County Jail without incident or injury. Heroine was located inside the house and its ownership is still under investigation.