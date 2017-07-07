Double Fatality

State Route 153 from Pateros to Methow was closed for seven hours yesterday while authorities responded to an accident between a box truck and a semi that resulted in two fatalities and one injury.

State Patrol reports a northbound International box truck driven by 25-year-old Kenneth Fennix of Zillah veered across the center line into the southbound lane near milepost 9 on the highway, hitting a Kenworth semi tractor with a trailer driven by 60-year-old Steve Osburn of Clarkston. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Fennix’s box truck, 34-year-old Richard Harland of Yakima, was injured and taken to Three Rivers Hospital.

The box truck ended up blocking all lanes of the highway, while the semi came to rest off the roadway facing southbound. The roadway was closed for seven hours, reopening after six p.m. Last night.