DOT To Hold Open House On No See Um Roundabout And Repaving Of SR 150

Next Tuesday, WSDOT is hosting an open house that Chelan Valley residents probably don’t want to miss…

That’s Washington State Department of Transportation Engineer, Kevin Walagorski. The two jobs he’s talking about is the No See Um Roundabout and the Manson Highway repaving project- both scheduled to get underway next month…

The Manson Highway repaving project goes from the Safeway intersection clear to downtown Manson and from Les Schwab to just past Chelan County Public Works.

Much of that repaving project can be done at night, where as the roundabout project needs to be done during the day.

Hold on to your seats as Project Engineer, Walagorski tells us what kind of back ups to expect…

You heard right- one lane, flagger controlled traffic through the No See Um intersection construction zone with up to 20 minute delays both directions.

Groundbreaking will get underway sometime next month and construction is expected to last through the summer and into next fall.

Plan on attending Tuesday March 28- DOT Open House at Chelan City Hall at 3:30 PM.