DOT Remains Hopeful To Have SR 971 Rockslide At Least Partly Cleared By Friday

DOT’s efforts to reopen State Route 971 on the south shore of Lake Chelan due to safety concerns, weather and other priorities.

Regional DOT Supervisor, Rob Sweigard, had previously announced they planned to do some rock blasting Tuesday, but that didn’t happen…

Swiegard says the avalanche crew has now been reassigned back to the south shore of Lake Chelan and rock blasting will take place on Wednesday…

How much rock? About 5,000 cubic yards– which equals out to about 500 dump truck loads…

Meanwhile SR 971 remains completely blocked near Lake Chelan State Park. Those living uplake from that point need to use Navarre Coulee as a detour.