DOT Begins Around The Clock Winter Maintenance Coverage On Mountain Passes

The forecast for this weekend if very winter-like. 50/50 chance of precipitation with overnight lows in the teens and daytime highs in the 30’s…

110117 Studded Tires 1 :13 “…frankly neither do we.”

That’s Washington State Department of Transportation Spokesman, Jeff Adamson.

They may not have any control over the weather, but they are certainly preparing for it…

110117 Studded Tires 2 :13 “…seven mountain passes.”

Adamson says for some, getting ready for winter means putting on studded snow tires– which would actually make you a minority…

110117 Studded Tires 3 :09 “…declining since about 1995.”

And, for good reason, he says…

110117 Studded Tires 4 :44 “…all year if you want to.”

Depending upon conditions, the Washington State Patrol may impose restrictions when driving over mountain passes. They range from Traction Tires Advised, to Traction Tires Required, to Chains Required.

For a full list, go to the wsp.wa.gov.

The WSP provides a list of approved alternative traction devises that meets state chain and traction tire requirements.

Just a reminder, you do need to obey chain up notices…

110117 Studded Tires 5 :21 “…a four hour closure.”

Know before you go– when you head out for the mountain passes, check out the dot winter driving page…

www.wsdot.com/winter