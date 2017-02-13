Don’t Forget To Vote – And Don’t Forget Your Valentine

Don’t forget tomorrow is both Election Day and Valentine’s Day.

Voters within the Manson School District must have their ballots returned no later than 8pm tomorrow if they want their vote to count.

Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton, says voters are being asked to authorize a 2-year replacement Mantainence and Operations Levy….

1

For your vote to count, ballots must be postmarked no later than tomorrow- Tuesday, February 14- or dropped into an authorized ballot return box.

Voters in both the Bridgeport and Tonakset School Districts are being asked to approve financing ballot issues and in Wintrhop, voters are deciding whether or not to be annex into Okanogan Fire District 6.

We will post election results on our website, kozi.com shortly after 8PM tomorrow night.