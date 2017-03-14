Donkey Basketball Is Coming To Chelan Friday, March 31st At 7PM

For Immediate Release—Do you like events with a unique local flavor? Well, the Chelan FFA invites you to one of the most uniquely NCW events there is, Donkey Basketball. Bring the whole family out to the Lake Chelan Community Gym on Friday, March 31st at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $8.00 for adult, $6.00 for students (7-12), $4.00 for child (K-6) in advance all prices $1.00 higher at the door.

You’ll smile, you’ll laugh, at this fun family event. You can meet the donkeys up close and personal during halftime. So bring the whole family and have a good time with us. All proceeds from the event will go to help Chelan High School teacher, Mike Curry, to help offset medical expenses. FFA will be playing members of the Manson FFA, Pateros FFA, and some Chelan FFA Alums.

Purchase tickets from your neighborhood FFA member or come to the Chelan High School Office and ask and an FFA member will be at your service. For more information contact, Chelan FFA Advisor, Rod Cool or student event coordinator Matt Fitzpatrick, FFA Secretary, at 509-682-4061. Thanks to Donkey Sports, Inc. of Entiat for their help with this event.