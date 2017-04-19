Dog Park Open House Among Meetings This Week

ATTENTION: CITIZENS INTERESTED IN ESTABLISHING AN OFF-LEASH AREA FOR DOGS. The City of Chelan along with Eagle Scout Candidate, Maxwell Nims, have scheduled a public open house on Thursday, April 20th from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM to provide information to and solicit comments/suggestions from the public in regards to the potential for an off-leash area for dogs within the city limits of Chelan. This meeting is only to give out information to and gather comments and ideas concerning the off-leash area for dogs from the public.

Any questions or concerns, or, if you are interested in the off-leash area for dogs and are unable to make the open house, please contact Karen Sargeant at (509) 885-0067.

Dog Park Public Open House to be held at City Council Chambers on Thursday evening, April 20th from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM.