[6/22/17] Divers, Marine Patrol & A Helicopter All Involved In Search For Missing Swimmer On Lake Chelan

The search for the 23 year old University of Washington student, who is presumed drowned in Lake Chelan Tuesday afternoon, resumed this morning…

That’s Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett.

Chelan County Marine Patrol, with help from Chelan County Fire District 7 Rescue Swimmers, searched late into Tuesday evening without finding the victim.

Wednesday, another full day of searching was unsuccessful…

Stay tuned to KOZI for updates.