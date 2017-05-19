District Ranger Gives Latest Update On Holden

Remediation efforts at the Holden Mine continue, although a bulk of the major work involved in cleaning up the site has now been finished. The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest’s Chelan District Ranger Kari Grover-Weir says the Holden area weathered the heavy snowfall of this past winter quite well…

051917 Holden Update 1 :19 Q:”good up there”

After several years of intensive restoration, Grover-Weir describes this year’s schedule of work at Holden as a “medium” activity year that mainly involves what she says amounts to landscaping…

051917 Holden Update 2 :26 Q:”old mine site”

Now that there’s less to clean up at the Holden site, principal contractor Rio Tinto has scaled back the number of workers for this year’s efforts from over 200 to roughly 70.

051917 Holden Update 3 :58 Q:”oversight on remediation”

Grover-Weir says that plant will be run by Rio Tinto, with about ten employees there year-round.