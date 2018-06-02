Disciplinary Action Taken Against A Chelan County Certified Nursing Assistant

The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions against a Chelan County Healthcare Provider.



The Department of Health Systems Quality Assurance Division, works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions including medical doctors, nurses and counselors.

In January of 2018, the Nursing Assistant and Medical Assistant programs charged certified nursing assistant and registered medical assistant, Felicia Hudson with unprofessional conduct.

Charges say Hudson, who worked at an unnamed hospital, tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana on an employee drug exam.

Healthcare providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

Information about healthcare providers is available on the Department of Health Agency website at: www.doh.wa.gov.

Click on “look up a healthcare provider license” in the how do I section.



The information is also available by calling 360-236-4700.