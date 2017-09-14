Diamond Creek Fire Is Estimated At 30% Contained

Location: 11 miles NNW of Mazama, WA

Total Personnel: 94

Acres: 95,959 U.S; 23,610 (9,555 hectares) Canada

Cause: Believed to be Human

Containment: 30%

Start Date: July 23, 2017

Update: Fire managers recommended and Okanogan County Emergency Management and Okanogan County Fire District 6 decided to raise the evacuation position in the Mazama area to Level 2. This decision was due to increased fire activity in the Monument Creek and Pat Creek drainages combined with a weather forecast that calls for strong northerly winds. A community meeting that will present an update on fire status and allow the public a chance to interact with fire managers will be held at 6:00 pm at the Mazama Community Center on Wednesday night. In Pat Creek the fire moved uphill toward the divide with Auburn Creek. The fire in Pat Creek is of concern due to its potential to slop over from Auburn Creek into the Goat Creek drainage where fuels and topography are aligned for a run to the south. Three medium and one heavy helicopter dropped significant amounts of water to slow the fire in this area until late afternoon when powerful winds threatened pilot safety and the aircraft were grounded. In Monument Creek the fire moved slowly south to the bowl below Lake Mountain. Crews and equipment working on a fireline north of Yellowjacket Sno-park made excellent progress in pushing the line toward McLeod Mountain. On the northeast end of the fire there was significant movement to the east from Remmel Creek toward the Tungsten Creek drainage where it is running into the fire scar from the 2003 Farewell Fire.

Today’s Activities: Three additional crews will be arriving on the fire on Wednesday to assist with line building in the hills north of Mazama. Eight pieces of heavy equipment are strengthening the lines in the Yellowjacket area. Construction of line to McLeod Mountain is anticipated to be finished today. Helicopters will be available for bucket drops on Wednesday.



Weather: A cold front passage was accompanied by strong winds which shifted from the west to the north. Despite cooler temperatures the weather on Wednesday will be conducive to fire growth due to the speed and orientation of winds. There is potential good news in the long-range forecast as a more autumnal pattern may develop starting Sunday with rain predicted for the low country and potential snow above 6,000 foot elevations.



Smoke: Smoke should be transported by strong upper levels winds out of the valleys on Wednesday. For smoke conditions and more information, visit wasmoke.blogspot.com.



Closures: The campgrounds at Ballard and River Bend will be closed. Harts Pass Road and the Pacific Crest Trail remain open at this time. The public should be aware that the fire situation is fluid and that new closures could occur with little advance warning. There are currently more than 60 roads or trails closed for public safety including Monument Trail #484 and Andrews Creek #504. Complete closure details and maps are available at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5409/.



Evacuation Alert Level: Mazama, Rendezvous and Lost River are being upgraded to a Level 2 evacuation. A Level 2 notifies residents and visitors that they should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Monitor emergency services information for updates. The Okanogan County alert system will provide automated alerts to the public. To sign up for this service, visit okanogandem.org or call (509) 422-7206.