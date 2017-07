Diamond Creek Fire Estimated At 5,000 Acres- Bringing Smoke Into Chelan Valley

The smell of smoke you awoke to this morning is coming from the Okanogan County Diamond Creek Fire- burning 16 miles north of Mazama in the Pasayten Wilderness and is now estimated to be 5,000 acres.

The forecast calls for continued hot and dry weather with winds out of the northwest that will likely produce hazy and smokey conditions for the next few days.