Diamond Creek Fire Estimated At 104,000 Acres Still Burning

Acres: 104,000

Completion: 35%

Location: 12 miles north of Mazama, WA.

Personnel: 53

Yesterday: The fire continued moving predominantly east in the Ashnola drainage as well as farther north into British Columbia. Smoke could be seen throughout the area as the fire progressed into the Little Willie drainage. The fire area continues to burn into steep, rugged terrain of the Pasaytan wilderness.

The community meeting held in Winthrop was attended by 377 members of the area. The Type 3 management team and public information officers hosted the event, providing the public with an update to current fire conditions, weather forecasts for the fire area, and actions utilized to prepare indirect fireline on established roads south of the fire perimeter. An open house format was utilized to provide the public direct access to firefighters explaining the fire effort.

“The strong public turnout is indicative of the strength in this community, to stay engaged in the efforts by firefighters and get up-to-speed on our actions,” said Agency Administrator, Erin Uloth.



Today: Chippers and dozers are improving fireline by treating slash created as part of the preparation work on the indirect fire line. Chippers are working at Goat Creek Road 5225 past the 200 road junction. Fire personnel are also scouting and improving defensive lines north of Mazama.

Evacuations: Evacuation Alert Level: Mazama, Rendezvous and Lost River are under a Level 1 evacuation. A level 1 notifies resident and visitors to be aware of the danger that may exist in their areas. Monitor emergency services information for updates. The Okanagan County alert system will provide automated alerts to the public. To sign up for this service, visit okanagandem.org or call (509) 422-7206.

Closures: There are currently more than 60 roads or trails closed for public safety including Monument Trail #484 and Andrews Creek #504. Complete closure details and maps are available at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5409/.

Weather: Weather: Partly Sunny. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm after 3pm in the fire area. Maximum temperature 82 degrees. Winds forecasted at 2-6 mph from the South, with mid-level winds shifting to the North. Gusty or erratic winds expected near any thunderstorms.

Smoke: Heavy smoke from 5 large fires on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will stay in the valleys today. For smoke conditions and more information, visit wasmoke.blogspot.com.

Fire Restrictions: Fire restrictions remain in place. Maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire, and use of charcoal briquette barbecues, or other devices that use solid fuel is prohibited across most of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. An Industrial Fire Precaution Level III is in effect which does not allow any firewood cutting with a power saw for commercial or personal use.