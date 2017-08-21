Diamond Creek Fire At 30,524 Acres

The latest information on the Diamond Creek Fire has the estimated acreage at 30,524 acres.

The fire, which was detected on July 23, and has been determined as human caused, is burning in the Methow Valley Ranger District on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, 12 miles north of Mazama.

Over the weekend, smoke jumpers and an inter agency hotshot crew were inserted on the ridge above Pat Creek to assess fire activity and search for possible handline locations.

In eightmile drainage, handcrews continued work on existing lines, mop-up and reinforced fire contingency lines to lessen the threat of fire growth further south.

Crews accessed the Billy Goat Trailhead area and were able to confirm that one structure was damaged and two were destroyed when the fire moved through the area a week ago.

Resources on the Diamond Creek Fire include 10 hand crews, 2 camp crews, 18 engines, 2 helicopters, 1 dozer and 7 water tenders for a total of 382 personnel.

The cost of the fire: estimated at $5.9