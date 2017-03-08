Diamond Creek Community Meeting Tonight At Methow Valley Community Center

Taking a look at the source of the smoke in the valley– officials say it isn’t coming from the Diamond Creek Fire…

That’s Kale Casey, PIO for the Type 1 Incident Management Team battling the 7,000 acre fire burning north of Mazama…

You may be somewhat surprised to learn that fire managers have marked October 15 as the estimated containment date for the Diamond Creek Fire…

The season ending event that Kale Casey refers to is either heavy rain, or first snow.

For those who would like to learn more about the Diamond Creek Fire, fire managers are hosting a community meeting this evening at the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp.

Diamond Creek Fire Community Meeting

6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 3rd

Methow Valley Community Center

201 Highway 20 South, Twisp, WA 98856

Diamond Creek Fire is burning in the steep slopes of the Diamond Creek drainage of the Pasayten Wilderness. It is approximately four air miles from the Billy Goat Trailhead and sixteen air miles north of the community of Mazama, Washington. The fire remains approximately 8.5 miles [13.6 kilometers] south of the Canadian border.

Pacific Northwest Team 2 and local managers are developing a management action plan which will take into account suppression activities, the current and predicted weather conditions, fire growth, and potential impacts to the surrounding communities and ecosystems. The overall intent is to determine the most efficient way to protect values at risk with the least amount of exposure to firefighters.

Visitors to the Pasayten Wilderness are reminded to check conditions before embarking and to register at the trailheads, as this information is critical to timely and effective evacuation, should it be needed.

Basic Information

Incident Type Wildfire Cause Human Caused Date of Origin Sunday July 23rd, 2017 approx. 09:45 AM Location Pasayten Wilderness, 27 miles NNW of Winthrop WA. Incident Commander Chris Schulte, Pacific Northwest Team 2 Type 1 Incident Management Team

Current Situation

Total Personnel 85 Size 6,996 Acres Estimated Containment Date Sunday October 15th, 2017 approx. 09:15 AM Fuels Involved Burning in Lodgepole and Spruce with heavy dead and down. Significant Events Moderate uphill runs, torching, and spotting into unburned fuels.

Outlook