Developers Of A Proposed 64 Unit Sub Division In Manson Held Public Presentation Met With Concerns

The Manson Community Council hosted a public presentation on the proposed Balckcap Farm project – which MCC President, Kim Ustanik says is a high density housing development on Manson Blvd. And Lakeshore Dr. in Manson.

"…community type of living."



Ustanik said some Manson community members at the meeting expressed their concerns about soil contamination…

"…that their soil is safe."

Ustanik says their was a long process to set Urban Growth Area guidelines to approve growth…

"…whether they can or can't do it"

Blackcap Farms initiated the public presentation in an effort to answer any concerns, questions, and opinions about the proposed development, which the MCC will notify if they have made any decisions.