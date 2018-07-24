Department of Health Advisory

In response to forecasted heat, state health officials are issuing a health advisory and

urging people to take precautions .

Groups at increased health risk from extreme heat include older adults, people with

chronic medical conditions, young children, and those who work or exercise outdoors.

It’s important to visit older friends, relatives and neighbors to make sure fans or air

conditioners are working and living spaces are ventilated. People who do not have air

conditioning are advised to seek relief from the heat by visiting friends or relatives that

have air conditioning.

A new system deployed by the Washington State Department of Health using data

provided by hospitals across Washington showed a significant rise in the number of

people seeking medical treatment for illness and injury related to heat during the high

temperatures experienced earlier this month.

Washington’s DOH recommends these simple tips to avoid heat-related illness:

 Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible.

 Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or sugar.

 Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle.

 Check frequently on people who are elderly, ill or may need help. If you need

help, arrange to have family, friends or neighbors check in with twice a day

 Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun. Awnings or louvers can

reduce the heat entering a house by as much as 80 percent.

 Make sure pets have plenty of water.

The early warning signs of heat stress can include decreased energy, slight loss of

appetite, light-headedness, and nausea. People experiencing these symptoms should go

to a cool environment, drink fluids, remove excess clothing, and rest.

Serious signs of heat stress can include unconsciousness, rapid heartbeat, throbbing

headache, dry skin, chest pain, mental confusion, irritability, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle

cramps, staggering, and/or difficulty breathing. People experiencing these symptoms

should get immediate medical attention. While waiting for help move the person to a

cool area, remove excess clothing, spray with water, and fan the person. In an

emergency, dial 911.

