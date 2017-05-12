Department Of Ecology Has Issued A Stage 1 Burn Ban Through Wednesday Morning

A forecast of cooling temperatures and stagnant air is prompting a Stage 1 burn ban for Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Okanogan Counties starting 9 a.m. today, Dec. 4. Joye Redfield-Wilder, Communications Manager for the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Central Region Office describes a Stage I burn ban.

120117 JOYE REDFIELD-WILDER BITE#1 :16

“….that helps filter out the smoke.”

Joye Redfield Wilder says the reason The Department of Ecology is calling the burn ban because cooling air followed by stagnant conditions will put communities at risk for unhealthy levels of air pollution. Fine particles from wood smoke can easily get into peoples’ lungs causing heart and breathing problems.

120117 JOYE REDFIELD-WILDER BITE#2 :23

“….that would be helpful as well”

Restrictions on burning will continue through 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, when conditions will be reassessed. Joye Redfield Wilder describes what type of is burning is prohibited in this Stage 1 burn ban.

120117 JOYE REDFIELD-WILDER BITE#3 :20

“….or an uncertified stove.”

Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces and inserts are prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Cleaner burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.