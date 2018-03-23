Demolition Of Old Outlaw BBQ Building In Downtown Chelan Is Set For Monday

Plan for a little extra time on Monday if you plan to park near the Post Office in downtown Chelan- there will be fewer parking spaces, and portions of Emerson Street will be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The closures are necessary to ensure public safety as demolition of the former Crockery Restaurant building gets underway.

Maybe you know it as La Laguna, or Outlaw BBQ & Steakhouse. All three are now gone, and the building that housed them will soon be gone as well.



On Sunday, cones will be placed around the building to prevent cars farm parking near it, and safety fencing will be installed.

Demolition is planned to begin early Monday morning, March 26th.

Once the building is removed, the space will be cleaned up and temporarily be used as parking.

North Cascades Bank purchased the building in 2017 and will eventually use the footprint of that building to accommodate future plans to remodel, or build a new a building for the bank and its administrative offices.

At this point a construction or remodel project is imminent, but North Cascades Bank is only in preliminary discussions on the specific scope and plan.

Bank Management is excited about the prospect of creating an updated space for customers and employees that is more relevant to today’s needs and expectations.

They look forward to working with the Mayor, City Planner and Historic Downtown Chelan Association.